Police Officer Charged With Possession Of Dangerous Drugs

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer and another man were charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply in separate matters yesterday.

The police officer, Mario Newbold, was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, and a one count of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

It is alleged Mr Newbold conspired with others to possess a quantity of dangerous drugs, namely cocaine, between July 30 and August 2. He was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply on August 2.

In the second matter, Alvin Morrison, of Elmer Close, was allegedly found in possession of Indian hemp with intent to supply on August 2.