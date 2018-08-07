Concacaf: Bahamas Suffers 4-1 Loss To Cayman

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

IT was an unfavourable start to the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Girls' Under-15 Championship.

The Bahamas suffered a 4-1 loss to the Cayman Islands in their tournament debut yesterday at the IMG Academy campus in Bradenton, Florida.

Gabrielle Simms scored the lone goal for the Bahamas when she corralled a deflection off a corner kick and beat the Cayman goalkeeper in the 40th minute.

The tournament continues through August 13.

Team Bahamas includes Simms, Shabrea Davis, Kendi Outten, Chante Bain, Takiyah Holbert, Kaitlyn Davies, Angel Williams, Asia Williams, Daniella Gomez, Charlotte Fernie, Julia Raine, Paige Smith, Chane Rodriquez, Hadassah Knowles, Amelia Fernie, Rachel Rolle, Brianna Capron and Janeka Edey. The team is managed by Daria Adderley and coached by Kevin Davies.

The Bahamas has been placed in Group E of Division II, which comprises of the Cayman Islands, St Lucia and Guyana. There are four groups in Division II, which will all play for the top spot. However, in division one, there are three groups of four teams that will play for four spots in the playoffs.

The tournament, held every two years, will be the third time for the Bahamas to participate and with teams like the United States and Mexico in the field, Davies said the Bahamas should be able to match up with their peers.

"I have some very high expectations for the girls from what I've seen so far…But based on what I see with the girls that I have, I think the expectations is based on what I know the girls are capable of doing," Davies said prior to the tournament. "If it comes down to execution at the end of the day, I don't think that their talent is that much better than us, if better at all. I think it will just boil down to who executes the best on that day and makes the least amount of mistakes."

Billed as the largest CONCACAF tournament ever for female participants, the tournament includes participation of a record amount of the organisation's Member Associations and two invited teams from UEFA.

"This year's Girls' Under-15 Championship exemplifies CONCACAF's commitment to providing access to world-class playing environments for more of our young players from across the region," said CONCACAF general secretary Philippe Moggio.

"We're pleased to return to IMG Academy, and we're especially excited to see so many young women from across the region get the chance to experience a top-level CONCACAF competition. This event will be a positive influence for these girls in both their playing careers and young lives."

"We are thrilled to welcome CONCACAF and its Member Associations back to our campus and community," said IMG Academy Co-Managing Director Chip McCarthy. "Like CONCACAF, our mission is to provide the best opportunities for athletes from around the world and we look forward to seeing their athletes compete on an international stage."

As part of a year of women's football in CONCACAF that includes the CONCACAF Women's Championship, and the Women's Under-17 and Under-20 Championship, the expanded Girls' Under-15 Championship will provide access to international football for over 500 girls from across the CONCACAF region, enhancing opportunity for long-term development and growth of the women's game in the region.

The IMG Academy campus hosted the boys U-15 Championships in 2017, which featured a record 39 teams from across the Confederation.