Cops Quiz Gb Urban Renewal Official

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

AUTHORITIES have questioned a former Urban Renewal official as part of an ongoing investigation by the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Officer-in-charge of the unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle confirmed the former official had been interrogated. However, ACP Rolle declined further comment citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The person was questioned on Thursday but released a short time later, The Tribune was told.

Anti-corruption investigators now have several other matters before them, this newspaper was also informed.

Shortly after assuming office, the Minnis administration announced that Urban Renewal was one among many areas of government where a forensic audit would be conducted.

In response, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said he had “no concern about anything that they could find” regarding Urban Renewal.

“We all have ways of doing things and if they want to make a story about the way we might have done something, we equally can make a story about how they want to do things,” Mr Davis, former minister of works and deputy prime minister, said last year.

“But I think they will find that there is nothing untoward that went on in the finances of the country and I think there is a subtle admission of that already. But until such time as they come back and say what it is that they find objectionable or whatever, I’ll await their findings.”

Urban Renewal fell under Mr Davis’ portfolio during the Christie administration.

Several cases investigated by Anti-Corruption Unit have been brought before the courts.

Among these are separate matters involving former Progressive Liberal Party Cabinet ministers Kenred Dorsett and Shane Gibson along with former PLP Senator Frank Smith respectively. The allegations against Smith are related to his tenure as chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority.