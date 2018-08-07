Marijuana Worth $20,000 Seized

NEARLY $20,000 worth of suspected marijuana was seized during a police search of a home off Fox Dale Road, police said.

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday, Drug Enforcement Unit officers conducted a search of a home on Mosquito Drive and recovered two five gallon buckets, which contained 25 packages of suspected marijuana.

A male resident of the home was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged this week. The drugs weighed 18lbs and had a street value of $18,000.