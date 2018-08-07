My Media Life, For The Record

EDITOR, The Tribune.

My independent contract with the Verizon Media Group, parent company of The Real Deal, radio and televised talk show, rated number one, has been terminated by management for cause, relative to the manner in which I would have conducted the same.

This, in my view, was a pure business decision by management, no more no less and I have absolutely no problems with the same. In fact, I am relieved to be closing one chapter in my roller coaster life for yet another one.

I have been honoured and privileged to have been a dominant personality in media for more than ten exciting years. It was a stellar opportunity to get to know all of the movers and shakers within our wonderful nation.

By the same token, however, media attracts a whole heap of unnecessary antagonism; petty hatred and, of course, the attendant political bias and salacious gossip.

I will remain active in offering political; economic and cultural commentary, as called for, but over the next six months I will concentrate on nation building efforts.

God willing, in January, 2019, I will resume my career in media and front line politics as a New Deal Progressive Liberal Party member and supporter. The course on which our beloved Prime Minister and his erstwhile maladministration is taking us is unsustainable.

Public perception in The Bahamas is a dangerous and insidious phenomenon but that, like it or not, is what we are all about. Yes, it is true that more than 20 odd years ago, I would have been a user of mind altering drugs, crack cocaine and marijuana, included.

No, I am not at all too happy about my past but, I count it all joy, that I was able to overcome and move beyond the morass of my own making, with the help of The Holy Spirit. The experiences gained or lost were an eye opener.

Today, again thanks to The Holy Spirit, Who continues to work in my life, I am a born again Christian, for which I make no apologies or excuses. It is what it is.

Yes, in media I would have mashed plenty of corns and stressed out even more egos but it is what it is. FNMs don’t appear to ‘like’ me and while I hosted The Real Deal a large majority of them steered clear because they could not stand the glare of public scrutiny much less, my in your face approach.

I am now loosed, so to speak, without corporate expectations and demands, and able to continue my efforts, unabated, to ensure that the New Deal PLP, under the dynamic and visionary leadership of the Hon Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, MP (PLP-Cat Island; Rum Cay & San Salvador). My personal ministry, International House of Prayer, will be launched during the month of August. Good things come to those who wait. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H BODIE Jr

Nassau,

July 31, 2018.