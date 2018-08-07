Two Dead In Holiday Shootings

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

TWO men are dead following separate homicides in the capital and Grand Bahama over the weekend.

The incidents have taken the country’s murder count to 60 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

In the first incident, according to reports, police were called to Abner Street, Fox Hill after gunshots were heard coming from a residence shortly before 5am on Saturday.

Officers discovered an adult male lying on the floor of his home with apparent gunshot injuries to his body. Paramedics visited the scene but were unable to revive the victim. He was pronounced dead.

Later, in Grand Bahama, a man was shot at around 9pm Saturday.

Police said the victim had left a business on Logwood Road and was about to get into his vehicle when two armed men shot him in his body.

He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital and detained in critical condition.

However, he died of his injuries around 4am yesterday.

While police have not released the victims’ identities, they appealed to members of the public to come forward with information that might lead to solving these murders.

According to persons on the island, the Grand Bahama victim is believed to be Henry Johnson, also known as “Little Henry” of Freeport.

This comes as overall crime and homicides in the country are said to be down considerably.

According to Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson last week, investigators recorded 54 homicides from January to June. Comparatively in the first half of last year, there were 73 murders.

Rapes are also down, he said.

“Let’s look at homicides that are the most feared crime in society and rightly so because nothing is more fearful than having a gun pointed in your face or being injured or losing a family member by such a heinous act,” Commissioner Ferguson said during a press conference last week.

“Last year, between January and June there were 73 homicides. This year while we had some challenge, homicides show signs of reduction at 54.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we are very far from where we would like to be but we cannot be ungrateful as it is a start and we are confident that as we continue to work together we should see reduction. Unfortunately, we have persons who lay in wait for persons late at night or very early in the morning to kill them. They are evil people and so we urge friends and family members to encourage those persons you may know with the propensity to carry out such actions to cease and desist.

“The policeman is not prepared to go outside of his mandate, which is to preserve the peace, the prevention, protection and apprehension of offenders and to maintain law and order. I am satisfied that we are making every effort to do just that,” the commissioner said.