57-Year-Old Accused Of Attempted Unlawful Sex With Ten-Year-Old Girl

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 57-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with attempted unlawful sexual intercourse with a ten-year-old girl.

Kirk Moss, of Grant Street, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with the one count concerning an incident which allegedly occurred last Friday.

Moss was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the case was adjourned to September 21 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time or until he is successful in securing bail from the Supreme Court.