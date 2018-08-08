Dwight Major Drug Case Delayed Over Date Mix-Up

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

WITNESS testimony in the $280,000 Dwight Major drug case was yesterday adjourned for 24 hours following an apparent mix-up in the appearance date for Major and the man with whom he was arrested.

Major, 50, who is on trial for one count each of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply stemming from the April 4 incident, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney as his attorney Ian Cargill argued that the matter was initially adjourned from July 12 to August 8.

According to both the records of the court and the prosecution, Major was due back in court on August 7, yesterday, as testimony in the case was expected to get underway.

However, according to Mr Cargill, the prosecution, in its decision to pursue separate cases against Major and his co-accused Romell Virgil Rolle, adjourned Major's case to August 8 and his co-accused to August 7.

It is alleged that on the date in question, the two conspired to possess and were subsequently found in possession of some $283,000 worth of marijuana with intent to supply.

According to initial reports from police, shortly before 4am on Wednesday, April 4, Drug Enforcement Unit officers assisted by Mobile Division officers, while at Tonique Williams-Darling Highway and Baillou Hill Road, stopped and searched a Nissan March with two male occupants and discovered 283 pounds of marijuana.

The two men were taken into custody.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case against Major will continue today.