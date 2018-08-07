John Bull Rolex Robbery: Two Charged

TWO New Providence men were charged in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the brazen robbery at the John Bull store in Grand Bahama.

Corradon Cockburn, 30, of Mangrove Avenue, and Diego Carey, 23, of Soldier Road, were arraigned in Court One before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Carey appeared to be suffering from an injury to his right foot and was walking with the aid of a crutch. During the arraignment, Carey accused the police of brutality, claiming he was “tortured” by officers while in police custody, and was not allowed to call his relatives.

When asked about his injuries, he explained he had broken his femur bone two months ago while working and had a metal rod and screws in his right foot.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. It is alleged that on July 23, the accused with others, who are unknown, conspired and stole 35 men’s and women’s Rolex watches and two Breitling watches valued at $427,000, the property of John Bull Limited.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to initial reports, two men disguised as women, wearing long wigs, entered the John Bull Store at the Port Lucaya Marketplace on the morning of July 23, and smashed a glass display case stealing a number of high-priced watches and escaped in a stolen vehicle.

Police later said the stolen merchandise was valued in excess of $900,000.

Cockburn was also charged with possession of proceeds of criminal conduct. It is alleged that on July 29 in New Providence he had $21,281 cash of both US and Bahamian currencies.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Carey was also charged with receiving. It is alleged that on July 31 he dishonestly received five Rolex watches in Grand Bahama, valued at some $58,400, the property of John Bull Limited, knowing they were stolen.

He pleaded not guilty to the receiving charge.

Carey was represented by Osman Johnson.

Magistrate Ferguson asked the men if they wanted the matters to be heard in Magistrate’s or Supreme Court.

They both opted for summary trial in Magistrate’s Court.

The prosecution objected to bail. Magistrate Ferguson informed the accused men that bail was denied and remanded them to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until October 4, for trial.

The men have the right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.