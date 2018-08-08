Police Hunt For Robbers After Three Separate Raids

POLICE on New Providence are seeking the public's assistance in solving three recent armed robberies.

The first incident occurred shortly after 4pm on Monday when two men, one armed with a firearm, entered a wholesale liquor store on West Bay Street, held employees up and robbed the place of cash before escaping in a grey vehicle.

Hours later, shortly after 11pm a gunman entered a wash house on Robinson Road and Minnie Street, held an employee up and robbed the laundromat of cash before running away.

The last incident occurred shortly after 2am yesterday. A man had just arrived at his residence on Spikenard Road when he was approached by two armed men who robbed him of his red 2005 red Toyota Corolla.