EDITOR, The Tribune.

We understand the position of the highest Civil Court - the Privy Council…the death penalty can only be considered in the worst of the worst scenarios. The death penalty remains an active item of law.

The Prime Minister says in his curriculum vitae published on my fnm.org that he is a Catholic – the Catholic position is death penalty.

So is PM Minnis going against his Faith? Should his politics come before his religious beliefs?

Shouldn’t he simply abstain from discussion?

By the way there is little proof that the practice of the death penalty is a means to reduce the occurrences of murder as in The Bahamas there are very few cases of premediated murder.

Yet again an inconsistency of the FNM Leader.

Surely his Faith should be his guidance?

F CURRY

Nassau,

July 22, 2018.

(The Pope recently changed the Catholic Church’s position on the death penalty from permitting it in very rare circumstances to now deeming it completely “inadmissible” and a violation of the “dignity of the person.” Today, more than two-thirds of the world’s roughly 200 countries have abolished the death penality in law or practice. - Ed).