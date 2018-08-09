What Tests On Water Pollution?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Since the recent resurgence of conch poisoning I have been observing the government’s response, or lack thereof, to the possibility of sewerage pollution in the harbour.

Aside from the Minister of Health’s assertion that washing conchs in fresh water will wash away the virus, the silence has been deafening.

The Chairman of the Water & Sewerage Corporation was quick to distance the Corporation from any wrongdoing and denied that any contamination of the harbour could have been caused by them.

For some time, however, East Bay Street from Betty Cole (Malcolm) Park to the entrance of Potters Cay dock has been inundated daily with sewerage tainted water and mud coming from the excavations, drilling and bulk heading now being carried out at the old sewerage disposal plant. This stinking mess in the street is deposited daily into the harbour through the storm drains.

If this work is being carried out by the corporation, the Chairman’s claim there is no harbour pollution resulting from their activities is disingenuous to say the least, if not them who then is responsible? If any water testing has been done, why have no results been released as it seems rather coincidental that the conch poisoning should have started around the same time as this construction.

Shades of the Rubis oil spill cover up all over again only this time someone needs to be held accountable.

IAN MABON

Nassau,

August 8, 2018