Cibc Says - Make That A Double

For the second year running CIBC FirstCaribbean has been named "Best Wealth Management Provider" in The Bahamas by World Finance magazine.

"We're absolutely thrilled," said Brent Haines, centre manager, private wealth management.

He stressed that client service was the real secret to their success. "The thing that differentiates us from most other people is our service to our clients.

"We've got some of the best software currently available. The clients that are using it are thrilled. It allows online access, so they can log in and see their account whenever they please from wherever they are on the planet as long as they have internet access. The experience is very transparent for clients - they see their portfolios, prices and net worth updated in real-time as the market moves. So, they love the software, but they also love my guys - our team is arguably second to none."

Haines also praised his colleagues who work behind the scenes to support the work of his section.

"While we're the face of the bank and the asset management side, many of our colleagues bring their skills, effort and hard work to bear to make us look as good as we do. Truly, it's a team effort," he said.

The World Finance Banking Awards recognizes sector-leading expertise for the banking industry globally. The selection panel uses a wide range of quantitative and qualitative criteria to select the award winners.

Having already set the mark for themselves, Haines said CIBC FirstCaribbean's Private Wealth Management team has a new feature in store that will hopefully help the bank replicate the win next year.

"We've got world-class software and plan to install a new development that will give clients less variability in their portfolios, so they wind up with a smoother, more consistent return. It offers true multi-currency capabilities and global custodianship," said Haines.

"We'll be the first installation of this software anywhere on the planet, and we'll be able to offer clients portfolios designed by some of the brightest minds in the investment arena. So, we're hoping that will help us replicate the award in the coming year."

The bank's Bahamas business was also recently named "Most Innovative Bank" by World Finance magazine.