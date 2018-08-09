Forensic Audit On Finance ‘Complete’

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
AN American firm’s forensic audit of the Ministry of Finance is complete, The Tribune understands.
It’s not clear when the audit report by FTI Consulting Global will be released to the public.
In March, Financial Secretary Marlon Johnson told The Nassau Guardian the audit flowed from matters brought to the government’s attention that merited further review.
“I don’t want to get into the details of the specifics of which (administration the audit is focused on), it’s suffice to say that there have been some transactions that upon deep diving review the government determined merited a further review and that audit is ongoing,” he said at the time. Yesterday he said the audit report is being finalised to his knowledge.
Among the matters the audit will be expected to shed light are mysteries surrounding the Gladstone Road Waste Water Treatment Plant which were raised in a previous audit of the Water & Sewerage Corporation.
EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, chronicled how that project remained unfinished despite a 91 percent cost overrun. The firm revealed two unusual payments were ordered for Nassau Island Development over the objections of senior WSC officials. It is not known who approved the payments.
In March, Mr Johnson told The Tribune that the matter was among those under investigation.
Cabinet announced in March 2017 that forensic audits would be conducted into the Urban Renewal programme, the Bank of the Bahamas and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute. This year, however, press secretary Anthony Newbold admitted the administration’s “verbiage” about this may have been off.
“I don’t know if they will be forensic but there certainly will be audits,” he said.
Forensic audits have been performed into Bahamas Power & Light and the WSC so far. BAMSI is being forensically audited by Pannel, Kerr & Forester International.
The government has been slow to reveal the cost of the audits. BPL Chairwoman Darnell Osbourne revealed that institution’s audit cost $300k. The cost of the WSC audit remains unknown.
Tennyson Wells, chairman of BAMSI’s board, said yesterday his institution has budgeted $80,000 to $100,000 for their forensic audit.
Pannel, Kerr & Foster International began the audit in May. Mr Wells said they initially indicated the audit would take eight to twelve weeks to complete but recently indicated it will take a bit longer.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 10 minutes ago
Millions and millions of dollars have been spent by the Minnis-led FNM government on umpteen different investigations of alleged corruption and fraudulent activities by senior PLP officials in the previous government, yet not one of them will be found guilty and made to serve serious prison time. Throughout the last general election campaign Minnis stated time and time again that the last Christie-led PLP government was by far the most corrupt government the Bahamas has ever had, with millions and millions of dollars of the people's money squandered or not accounted for. Now when the next general election campaign comes around, the PLP led by Brave Davis will be able to assert that Minnis wasted millions and millions of dollars of the people's money on spurious investigations and witch hunts because not a single senior PLP official will have ended up being incarcerated for any crime. Just how stupid and irresponsible can Minnis be?! No matter what scintillating revelations are contained in all of these investigative reports, no senior official in the Christie-led PLP government will be found guilty of criminal conduct that results in having to serve serious prison time. That's the harsh reality of the dimwitted Doc's foolishness.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID