Man Killed, Woman Injured In Bamboo Town Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting incident on Thursday night.

According to reports, shortly after 10pm, a group were playing a board game in front of a home on Taylor Drive off Victoria Boulevard, Bamboo Town, when a white vehicle drove up. The occupants opened fire in the direction of the group, injuring two of them before speeding away.

Emergency Medical Service personnel were called to the scene and attempted to revive the male victim, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on scene. The woman was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.