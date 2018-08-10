Rights Bahamas Plans To Take Shanty Town Case International

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

HUMAN rights group Rights Bahamas is planning to take its shanty town case to the International community, attorney Fred Smith, QC, told the Tribune on Friday.

Speaking outside the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Justice Stephen Isaacs, Mr Smith described the government’s actions against the shanty towns as an attempt to “ethnically cleanse” the country of these villages.

On August 5, the Supreme Court ordered the government and utility providers to halt any planned service disconnections or evictions in shanty towns pending a judicial review of the Minnis administration’s policy to eradicate those communities.

Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson granted the interlocutory injunction blocking evictions and service disconnections just days ahead of the government's August 10 deadline during a telephone conference with human rights attorney Fred Smith, QC, and Attorney General Carl Bethel on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Mr Bethel told the Senate the government has hired a team of high-powered lawyers headed by Harvey Tynes, QC, to take on Mr Smith and his team in the matter.

The next day, Rights Bahamas, of which Mr Smith is the former president, released a statement criticizing the government’s intention to pay lawyers outside the Office of the Attorney General, calling it a “waste” of money.

When asked what the next steps are regarding this legal action, Mr Smith said: “Rights Bahamas is going to the United Nations Human Rights Council and also to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights to also present to the international world this terrible attempt to ethnically cleanse the Bahamas of villages composed mainly of people whose heritage is Haitian.”

“It is astounding that in the 21st century, the government of the Bahamas actually thinks that they have the right to destroy the homes of over 7,000 people throughout the Bahamas.”

“This is a matter (that) is going to be of international human rights concern. Because the government is targeting an ethnic community and it…is an international crime to do this.”

Mr Smith said petitions to both the UNCHR and IACHR, in New York and Washington, are already being prepared.

“And in respect to the case here, we are going to move this to trial as soon as possible,” Mr Smith added.

He confirmed that no date has been set as yet, saying the government has eight weeks within which to file affidavit evidence in response.

“We have hundreds of applicants and many affidavits to file,” Mr Smith continued. “And there are many other people who wish to join the action, who are affected by this, and other attorneys who will be joining us as well.”

Mr Bethel declined to speak on the case itself, but responded to the Rights Bahamas statement that blasted the government for wasting money.

“There’s an old saying: ‘When you throw a stone, the one who gets hit makes all the noise’,” Mr Bethel said. “I don’t know why they would broadcast their terror at the thought of us having hired esteemed, experienced private sector council.”

“That’s our right. And we’ve chosen to put the best foot forward that we could find and they all around the place issuing press releases, crying about it. Well, I wish them well.”

When asked for an estimate on how much this will cost the government, Mr Bethel said: “The cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of this.”

Mr Bethel said he announced the names of two attorneys for this endeavour. “They will set their team up. I am not aware of the details of their team. I have announced their names. They will set their teams,” he said.



The Attorney General also declined to speculate on how long the court process will take, saying that is for the attorneys to determine.