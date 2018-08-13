Shooting Victim Identified

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have released the identity of the man who was killed on Thursday night in a double shooting that also injured a woman in Bamboo Town.

Superintendent Anton Rahming confirmed to The Tribune yesterday the murder victim was Jerome Pinder, 66.

According to a Royal Bahamas Police Force press release, shortly after 10pm on August 9, a group of people were playing a board game in front of a home on Taylor Drive off Victoria Boulevard in Bamboo Town, when a white vehicle drove up.

The occupants opened fire in the direction of the group, injuring two of them before speeding away.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the male victim, Pinder, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman was transported to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

The shooting marked the 61st murder this year, according to The Tribune's records.



Meanwhile, a man who died on August 6 after being shot two days earlier in the area of Logwood Road in Grand Bahama has been formally identified by police as Henry Johnson, aka "Lil Henry".