Four Face Court Over Murders

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

THREE men and a juvenile were arraigned yesterday in Magistrate's Court accused of two separate murders.

In the first incident, Omar Thompson, 23, stood before Magistrate Subsola Swain faced with one count of murder concerning a Saturday, July 28, incident.

It is alleged that on that date, Thompson murdered Ernest Davis.

The accused was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to October 10 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Thompson was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

The second matter, which was also set for arraignment before Magistrate Swain, had to be delayed for a short period following an intervention from attorney Donna Major, who took issue with Magistrate Swain's refusal to acknowledge her as the most senior attorney appearing in the matter.

Attorney Major accused Magistrate Swain of being unprofessional, insisting that a failed friendship between the two left the magistrate unwilling to treat Ms Major in a manner reserved for a senior attorney.

Following the allegations, Magistrate Swain informed the court she would recuse herself from the arraignment and immediately had the matter transferred to Magistrate Samuel McKinney's court.

Once the arraignment got underway, Reno Solomon, 18, of Acklins Street, Katraz Coakley, 19, of Yellow Elder, and the juvenile stood before Magistrate McKinney faced with one count of murder each, in connection with the June 16 murder of Roland Williams.

It is alleged on the day in question, the trio inflicted harm on Williams resulting in his death.

According to reports, shortly after midnight, Williams was standing outside a bar on Crooked Island Street when he was shot.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

None of the accused was required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to October 24 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

They were all remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim, with the juvenile to be admitted to the juvenile section of that facility.

They can apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Attorney Major represented Reno Solomon, while attorneys Nathan Smith and Kareem Higgins represented Katraz Coakley and the juvenile.