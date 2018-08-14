More Than 60 Migrants Arrested In Eleuthera

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A JOINT team of police and immigration officers have arrested more than 60 irregular migrants in Eleuthera following reports of an illegal landing in South Eleuthera on Sunday.

Superintendent Peter Joseph, officer in charge of the Carmichael Road Detention Centre, told The Tribune the count stood at 68 migrants up to press time.

It was unclear how many women and children were among those detained on Sunday..

Mr Joseph led the Immigration Department’s Rapid Response Team, which travelled to Eleuthera after residents in the community of Wemyss Bight alerted officials.

According to reports, the landing occurred near the areas of Bannerman Town, John Millars and Wemyss Bight early on Sunday morning.