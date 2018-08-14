Police Hunt For Robbers After Cash Grab At Mall

POLICE are searching for the thieves who robbed a store employee of an undetermined amount of cash in the parking lot of the Marathon Mall.

Shortly after 9am yesterday, a male employee of a clothing store was in the mall's southwestern parking lot when two men inside a blue Nissan March approached. One of the men had a firearm and robbed the store employee of a bank deposit bag containing cash.

While it has been speculated on social media that thousands were stolen, police would not confirm the amount.

The investigation is ongoing.