0

Police Hunt For Robbers After Cash Grab At Mall

As of Tuesday, August 14, 2018

POLICE are searching for the thieves who robbed a store employee of an undetermined amount of cash in the parking lot of the Marathon Mall.

Shortly after 9am yesterday, a male employee of a clothing store was in the mall's southwestern parking lot when two men inside a blue Nissan March approached. One of the men had a firearm and robbed the store employee of a bank deposit bag containing cash.

While it has been speculated on social media that thousands were stolen, police would not confirm the amount.

The investigation is ongoing.

More like this story

Comments

EasternGate 1 hour, 56 minutes ago

Inside job

0

Sign in to comment