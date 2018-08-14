Stop Killing Society In Mayaguana

EDITOR, The Tribune.

August 7th saw the return of the National Employment & Empowerment Programme (52-Week Skills Empowerment Programme) to the southern islands and with it, a huge upset throughout the island of Mayaguana.

According to some residents, the list included persons near retirement age, persons already with jobs or businesses, persons formerly on the programme who quit the programme after a few months of not being paid and even persons not residing on the island, who were already employed.

Furthermore, the above selected are widely known throughout the island as active supporters of the FNM, possibly cashing in on party favours.

According to the Ministry of Public Works’ website, the 52-Week Skills Empowerment Programme 2018 is a job initiative of the Government of The Bahamas to provide unemployed persons between the ages of 19 years to 30 years with hands-on skills to find gainful employment based on the training received.

In Mayaguana, the vast majority of participants far exceed the initial age requirements.

The FNM bashed the PLP’s programme structure by stating that the programme had placed individuals in Government offices without checking qualifications, suitability nor if individuals were employed at the time. But here they are, maybe doing a little more damage.

2017’s selection included persons who supported both parties; all unemployed and excited about starting their new jobs.

When it got down to it, some showed dependability regardless of not being paid while others quit completely, or quit and were allowed to return.

Let’s revisit the current administration’s slogan. “It’s the People’s Time.” Once again, we ask, which people?

There is no harm in looking out for your own, but when there is an equal opportunity, the dealing should be just.

So isn’t it fair to say that perhaps those persons with qualifying evaluation scores should get the first crack of being invited to return or be given a permanent job? Shouldn’t the younger residents be next in line?

Shouldn’t the unemployed but actively searching residents be considered?

With all the governmental redundancies, we question exactly how these candidates are considered and chosen to fill these positions. What is the criteria?

This list is also a slap in the face of the younger generation, who without a second thought caste their votes with the governing party because they were promised a change!

How can there be change if we repeat the same cycle? What’s most shameful, is that the majority of those that took the jobs, besides those with current jobs, already own homes that are paid for as well as other well accomplished items!

Meanwhile, there are younger folk taking on whatever job they can, which includes the mediocre jobs given out by local government for a meagre $300 a month just to survive on an already highly overpriced island! And these jobs aren’t a guarantee!

We should be proud to say that this island was built on the backs of its people but instead, we are left to say that Mayaguana now revolves around the terms of “who ya know” and “who ya vote for” while persons deserving of opportunities pay the consequences. The island is too small for this and this cycle will only continue if we allow it to.

However, we cannot cast blame on any government party alone. Remove the political parties. Only the people remain. In order to move forward, the minds of the matriarchs and patriarchs of Mayaguana and its people must be reformed.

The “black crab syndrome” must be done away with and we must learn to not become so dependent on the government but to lean on each other and activate unity within our community. Learn when it’s time to step aside without malice or envy and let our children put into action what they have been taught.

We complain about Mayaguanians not returning home, but, what are they returning to? We complain about the lack of population. We complain about the lack of businesses or tourist attractions, yet when someone begins to make progress; it is shut down by those with influence pushing their own agendas.

We complain about the young men and women “knocking about”, nevertheless we continue to seize every opportunity, like pirates, that was meant to empower them.

Mayaguanians, how can we expect to be taken seriously, when we ourselves cannot stand together and take ourselves as one people seriously? You can’t continue to question why a place is dying, when you continue to massacre it.

ONE MAYAGUANIAN

Mayaguana,

Bahamas.

August 12, 2018