Two Boys Centre Escapees Still Loose

TWO inmates of the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys remained at large up to press time last night, according to Police Superintendent Anton Rahming.

Thirteen juvenile inmates escaped the centre on Saturday night after gaining access to the building's ceiling.

The boys, aged 15-17, were unarmed and no one is reported to have been hurt as a result of the escape. Police apprehended some of the inmates; others were returned by family.

Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell has said he will review the security mechanisms of the facility this week.