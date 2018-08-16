Another Escapee From Simpson Penn Caught

ANOTHER escaped inmate of the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys was captured by police.

The teen was picked up shortly after 7pm Tuesday by Mobile Division officers. Police, acting on information, went into the area of a park on Mermaid Blvd west where they saw a boy fitting the description of one of the escapees. Upon seeing police, the teen fled but was caught after a short chase and returned to the juvenile detention facility.

Thirteen juvenile inmates escaped the centre on Saturday night after gaining access to the building’s ceiling.

The boys, aged 15-17, were unarmed and no one is reported to have been hurt as a result of the escape. Police captured some of the inmates; others were returned by family. Up to press time, one boy remained at large.

Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell has said he will review the security mechanisms of the facility.