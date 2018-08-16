Central Bank To Be Catalyst For Area

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

THE new Central Bank facility will be an "iconic structure" and a "one-of-a-kind building" Central Bank Administration Department Manager Ian Fernander said yesterday.

Mr Fernander also expressed his wish that the new premises, to be located in the Royal Victoria Gardens, could serve as a "catalyst" for the development of the surrounding areas of Gaol Alley, East Street, and Market Street.

Mr Fernander made these remarks during yesterday's meeting of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau at East Villa restaurant, as he detailed the major aspects of the vision for the new premises.

"The vision is that the bank will be an iconic structure…it wants to be a one-of-a-kind building" that will inspire awe and be remembered by locals and visitors alike," Mr Fernander said.

The second will be to "achieve a building" that Bahamians "(feel) belongs to them". To this end, Mr Fernander said the premises will include facilities "welcoming to the general public," such as an art gallery, museum, and movie theatre.

Another stipulation of the building is that it be "designed and built by Bahamians as much as possible." A competition was held to select a designer for the new premises. Mr Fernander said only Bahamian architects were eligible to participate. In May, it was announced that Architekton Design Studio Bahamas was selected as the winner.

Mr Fernander also said an additional element of the vision is that the building be sustainable and "as much as possible," be built using Bahamian materials. He added he hopes to have a building that doesn't have to be "so heavily maintained" and won't cause "much headache" for at least 50 years.

He added they are seeking a building that uses very little, "or if possible" uses no energy and very little water resources "from the system."

When asked about this, Mr Fernander said one of the requirements in the design competition was to create a LEED building.

"A LEED building is one that uses very little energy, has very low carbon footprint, and uses very little natural resources from the earth," he said.



Lastly, Mr Fernander said the building must have a built-in parking structure.

The administration department manager expressed hope that, if the building were to be started "as soon as possible," it would take two to three years to complete.

Proposed to be located in the Royal Victoria Gardens, he also expressed hope that the new premises will serve as a "catalyst for the development of the entire area that it's in," until it is "more inviting and more enticing even than Bay Street".

"Much of that area is government-owned land. We're talking about the area from between East Street to Baillou Road… from Gaol Alley to the sea.

"And so the view is, in time, much of that land becomes...public space that is developed aesthetically and wonderfully for the public's use."

Mr Fernander showed panels depicting wide boulevards, the creation of new streets, and even a plan for a railway station.

He said the potential movement of Parliament, the Senate and the courts are accounted for in the plan.

Mr Fernander could not state what will happen to the old Central Bank building on Shirley Street, but said it will be "put to good use."

He also promised that the buildings already in Royal Victoria Gardens will remain and the vegetation will not be affected.

