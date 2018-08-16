Oncology Unit Needed 'Desperately'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN oncology unit is desperately needed in Grand Bahama and cancer patients and advocates are hoping one is established soon so patients won't have to travel to New Providence for chemotherapy treatment.

In July 2017, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands promised an oncology unit or cancer treatment centre would be established at the Eight Mile Rock Clinic and that cancer services would be available before the end of that year.

He noted there had been requests by people or a cancer centre in Freeport, and said that it was "humane thing to do".

This brought hope to many patients. However, it's been one year and still there is no oncology unit in Grand Bahama.

Lucetta Johnson said traveling back and forth to Nassau for chemotherapy treatments is a costly and difficult process.

"Every 21 days I had to go Nassau for treatment, and I am not employed, my husband is not working, and I have no medical insurance," the Grand Bahama resident said.

Mrs Johnson said that sometime last year she had heard Dr Sands on the radio speaking about a cancer treatment centre for Grand Bahama.

"I thought by now we would have been able to do treatments in GB. I am finished with my treatment now, but I know other people who have problems going to Nassau just like me. They have to go to Nassau in the morning and come back that afternoon," she said.

"It is not easy and a lot of people dying in GB because they cannot afford to go Nassau for treatment - they cannot find the funds."'

Mrs Johnson said she understands that there are nurses in Freeport who are trained to administer the treatment.

"It is very important for the (oncology) programme come to GB," she said.

Freeport patients occupy about 50 percent of the 12 rooms at the Cancer Society of The Bahamas' healing centre in Nassau.

Loren Miller, president of the Cancer Society of Grand Bahama, said they are still advocating for an oncology facility in Grand Bahama.

"We know that government has a lot of pressing issues and a lot of things on their plate to deal with, but this is also an important matter.

"I know there are pressing issues in GB with unemployment, but, in the meantime, a lot of persons desperately need treatment, and they can't afford to be traveling up and down to Nassau," she said.

The Cancer Society of The Bahamas helps patients to some extent by purchasing their tickets to New Providence and sometimes provide accommodations for them at their healing centre.

"We can't help everyone," said Ms Miller. "So, it would be very beneficial if patients can stay here at home and receive treatment. So even if they can do something small for us where two of four persons can be treated at a time, we would be satisfied with that."

Ms Miller has seen a significant increase in the past two years of patients needing assistance to travel for treatment in Nassau.

"We have people who need to go over there every two weeks, three weeks, or once per month, if they need 12 rounds of treatment," she explained.

"We have been assisting persons for many years, and we have seen a very large increase last year and this year of persons needing tickets to travel into Nassau."

She stressed a cancer treatment centre on the island would be a Godsend.

"It can be a bit stressful to travel when you are sick and to be able to remove that burden, and the cost associated with that would be a big help to persons," Ms Miller said.

"We are still optimistic about an oncology unit for Grand Bahama, and if we don't see it this year, hopefully early next year."

The Cancer Society of the Bahamas' office in Freeport was destroyed as a result of damage sustained during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

Ms Miller said the group's office relocated a year ago at the MSC Building on Logwood Road, Freeport. The office hours are Tuesday to Thursday from 10am -3pm.