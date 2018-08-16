EDITOR, The Tribune.

I write to wholeheartedly agree with the chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce, Michael Maura: the urgent redevelopment of the Prince George Wharf must be a priority of this government. In general, The Bahamas tends to fail at identifying and taking advantage of emerging economic opportunities. Well, in this instance, Arawak Port Development seems to have identified a great one.

Cruise ship terminals around the region were harmed by recent hurricanes and the ships need somewhere to go. We should, quite obviously, be doing all we can to make The Bahamas that place. At the same time, the window of opportunity is small and disaster looms if we take no action. Those rival cruise ports are obviously going to open up again in the next few years and you can bet they will have had extensive facelifts in the meantime to try and re-attract business.

So, if we do nothing, not only will we miss out on a great opportunity, we will also emerge out of this as the poor boy of cruise ship destinations, the shabbiest and most dated. For me, this is a no-brainer. Why is the government dragging its feet on this?

D DAVIS

Nassau,

July 23, 2018.