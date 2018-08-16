Three Of The Best Are Honoured By Queen

By KATHRYN CAMPBELL

GOVERNOR General Dame Marguerite Pindling conferred awards on three distinguished Bahamian citizens during a Queen's Honours Investiture ceremony at Government House yesterday.

The exercise marked completion of the recognition of those honoured in the Queen's New Year's Honours 2018. Sixteen citizens received their awards during a ceremony in July.

The brief ceremony was attended by senior government officials, including permanent secretaries; commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Tellis Bethel; Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Anthony Ferguson; family and well-wishers. Members of the RBDF provided entertainment.

The three honoured, Elma Garraway, Dr Jonathan Rodgers and Kendal Romeo Culmer, have contributed to the development of the Bahamas.

Anita Beneby, secretary to the governor general, described them as individuals who have given "full expression" to the aspirations of the nation as contained in the national pledge, the motto, and the preamble of the Constitution.

"You are united in your service to community; your work has moved The Bahamas forward, and you have done this by upholding discipline, hard work, loyalty, respect for the rule of law and our Christian values," she said.

"You are our best selves, and as such, each of you inspires us to strive well beyond the normal expectations of our vocational lives to achieve the ideals of our nation."

Mrs Garraway received the honour of Member of the British Empire (MBE) for her service to education and the community. She was sponsored by Anita Bernard, former secretary to the Cabinet, and Ruth Millar, former financial secretary.

Dr Rodgers received an MBE for his services in the field of ophthalmology. He was sponsored by J Barrie Farrington, former hotelier.

Kendal Culmer was presented with a British Empire Medal for service in business and politics. His award did not require a sponsor.

A reception followed the ceremony.