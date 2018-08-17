Ag On Death Penalty

EDITOR, The Tribune.

HOW strange was the comment of the AG on the PM’s comment and commitment to capital punishment. Such a controversial issue as only 53 countries globally still adhere or have execution on their law books - The Bahamas is in some strange company!

The Prime Minister’s comment suddenly awoke the AG and suddenly drafting and study of capital punishment is a priority issue… was this a little brown nosing, Editor?

I agree and I believe most will that the Privy Council’s directive only in the “worst or the worst” cases is vague and requires defining. I suggest the AG simply send the Privy Council a note requesting a detailed explantation as to what is “the worst of the worst”.

Expediency, yes, AG is certainly important - if it takes three-four years for a murder case to get to the jury which has to change there… appeals a further year or longer. Far too long. Do we eliminate the right of appeal to the Privy Council? Careful, Mr Prime Minister, careful…You will again split the nation. Careful, sir.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

July 25, 2018.