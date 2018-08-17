Ian Ferguson: Employers And Educators - Partnering For Better Business

As students and teachers prepare to return to the classroom, there are some parallel truths regarding the educational and business systems in The Bahamas that should be studied and addressed. We often hear lament of the national “D” average in the school arena which many would agree translates into an “F” average in the workforce and various places of business.

The evidence is easily accessible in the educational environment because tests, national exams, assessment instruments and report cards are given per child.

In the world of business though, the evidence - while not always accessible- is just as clear. Our service levels are at an all-time low, problem resolution is almost non-existent, our products are many times inferior and limited, leadership is untrained and corrupt, workplace ethics and integrity is a thing of the past and skills and productivity are perhaps the lowest they have ever been.

Maybe we should just come to grips with the harsh reality that schools are merely a reflection of the society in which they operate.

Well, that’s the diagnosis; what we must now consider is the prescription.

For parents, a good wake-up call to the simple reality that children perform in tandem with the level of their involvement. A failing student more often means a failing parent who has little to no interest, love or concern for their own child. As harsh as that sounds, it’s true.

Two generations ago, very uneducated parents ensured their children received a quality education and Bahamian baby boomers left high school with a reasonably functional set of literacy and numeracy skills. Go to PTA, buy school supplies, meet with your children’s teachers each month, give them breakfast every morning (not including sweet drink and honey buns) and most importantly - give them positive words about their ability to perform well. This recipe will undoubtedly result in improved results.

For businesses, a stronger commitment to promoting educational policies as part of the company’s business agenda is required. Those parents we just spoke about, are your employees. If the education of children in schools become important to you, it will become important to them.

Businesses can put funding in place for students, classrooms, schools, or an entire school system. From donating pencils to actively advocating for better educational reform policies, businesses have a wide net of possibilities. By creating a consistent, stable, long-term plan to do the best they can, businesses can change education for the better.

Profound, impactful educational initiatives are necessary. Together, businesses of all types can make a tremendous difference in the communities and people who look up to them as beacons of support and power.

Like tourism, education is everyone’s business. We all must play our part in improving out lot. Healthy schools create healthy workplaces and ultimately a healthy, wealthy nation.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at iferguson@bahamas.com.