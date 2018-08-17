Launched: Dept Of Labour Investigates Club Land'or Debacle

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Dion Foulkes yesterday confirmed he has launched an investigation into claims workers at Club Land’Or are not being paid, stating: “If you work you should be paid”.

Speaking with Tribune Business, Mr Foulkes said: “I actually met previously with one of the owners. He basically said to me the hotel is losing money and is basically a liability to them. They acknowledge that they owe the employees money and have agreed to allow the employees to find alternative employment without losing their benefits. I told him at the time they have to comply with the Employment Act and all of the labour laws of The Bahamas and have to pay their employees.”

He continued: “For about six months or so I hadn’t heard any complaints from the hotel. I got a letter two weeks ago from one of the employees stating the salaries and stopped. I asked one of my investigators to go over there and do an investigation. I’m still waiting on that report but under no circumstances can we have Bahamians being employed, offering their labour and not being paid. I am very connected that the workers there have not been paid. As soon a I get the report I will rewrite the owners and request a meting. If you work you should be paid, it’s as simple as that.”

Labour Director John Pinder told Tribune Business last week employees at Club Land’Or claim they are owed as much as 49 weeks pay. The small Paradise Island resort has long been regarded as a troubled property and in 2012 managed to head-off a Supreme Court application by creditors to place it into receivership. During the two years that Club Land’Or was being actively marketed for sale, its price dropped from $43m to $38m, with Atlantis said to be among previously interested purchasers. No deal ever materialised, however.

“It is a troubled property,” said Mr Foulkes. “Their hotel model is really not working. It’s really a time share and not a hotel any more ad thy are still trying to operate it like a hotel.”

Darren Woods, the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president said the union is still advocating on behalf of the employees.

“We were talking with the government and the former director of labour because the government had gotten involved in the matter. We hadn’t received any dues from as far back as 2010 but we’re still advocating on their behalf. Despite them technically not being members of the union, we’re still advocating on their behalf. We don’t have to be out there saying what we’re doing in terms of working and negotiating on their behalf,” said Mr Woods.