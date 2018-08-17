Man Dies In Suspected Drowning At Potter's Cay

Police are investigating the suspected drowning of a man on Thursday.

According to reports, shortly before noon, the man dived into the waters on the western end of Potter’s Cay Dock, near the stalls, and did not surface. Officers from the Police Marine Unit and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force conducted a search of the surrounding area but were unable to find him.

Then, shortly after 9pm, Royal Bahamas Defence Force marine divers recovered the body in waters near some fishing vessels, south of the police station.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.