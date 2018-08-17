Nygard Told To Pay Up $2.2m In Legal Costs

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

CANADIAN fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay non-profit environmental advocacy group Save The Bays a combined total of $2.2 million in legal costs.

The costs were ordered in four separate certificates of taxation, obtained by the Tribune, and flow from Nygard's ongoing battle with STB over allegations the construction/development activities at his Lyford Cay home have led to a substantial growth of the property.

The matter is before Justice Rhonda Bain, who last month found Nygard guilty of contempt of court for the third time for breaching her order prohibiting him from engaging in any illegal dredging near his property in Lyford Cay.

Nygard was ordered to pay STB $1,628,481.87 for the first court of court matter, and yet to be sentenced for the other two contempt convictions. The sentencing for those convictions are set to be hear before Justice Indra Charles on sept 28.

STB claims Nygard has almost doubled the size of his property, from 3.25 acres to 6.1 acres since he acquired it in 1984, by allegedly reclaiming Crown land from the sea.

STB filed for a judicial review in July 2013, and an injunction was issued to block further dredging.

Nygard was ordered to pay $411,170.35 in costs to STB for his failed bid to have Justice Bain recused from his case, and $129,000 for the withdrawal of Lockhard & Co as his legal counsel.

He was also ordered to pay $33,780 for not complying with an order to allow the court to inspect Nygard Cay.

The combined costs amount to $2,202,432.22.