Teenager Accused Of Sex Attack On Ten-Year-Old

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old boy was arraigned in a Magistrate's Court yesterday charged with the indecent assault of a ten-year-old girl at her residence and the early morning burglary of the home.

Peter Estamble, of Watkins Street, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with one count each of indecent assault and burglary concerning incidents that occurred on Sunday, August 12.

It is alleged that on the date in question, Estamble, between 4am and 4.40am, broke into a home with the intent to commit a felony.

Additionally, authorities alleged that once inside that home, Estamble sexually assaulted a ten-year-old girl.

He was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the case was adjourned to October 1 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time or until he is successful in securing bail from the Supreme Court.