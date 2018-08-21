Aliv Teams Up With Govt To Promote Farming

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard yesterday unveiled a joint project with Aliv and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) to assist in the development and promotion of self-sufficient farming in the country.

At a press conference, Mr Pintard, Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn and BAMSI CEO Alaasis Braynen shared their 'Backyard Farming Bahamas' initiative.

The agricultural project is part of the government's efforts to decrease the country's heavy reliance on food imports.

Stating they are dedicated to "pursuing the objective of food security" in the country, Mr Pintard said the ministry has created a number of strategies to help accomplish this goal.

One of these strategies is backyard farming, and the minister said he believes the practice can be "embraced by every demographic".

"We are committed to reducing imports of a number of critical fruits and vegetables, as well as livestock, because we believe that we have the capacity to increasingly produce those items consumed by Bahamians, and the more than six million visitors who come to The Bahamas," he said.

He added that backyard farming can also help families grow healthy foods with no artificial additives, as well as provide "additional income" to those who choose to "distribute their products".

Through providing financial and technical support, Aliv will assist with getting the pilot projects off the ground.

Speaking on behalf of BAMSI, Mr Braynen explained the institute was "privileged and honoured" to partner with the telephone company because "local production is just not on a commercial basis".

"They have taken on the mantle of establishing, encouraging and being a catalyst for backyard gardening. While it is a limited effort at this time, it is a very important," the CEO stated.

With the help of Aliv, the programme has already launched in Long Island.

"The aim of this project is to create sustainable and cost effective self-reliant backyard farms for the underprivileged and everyone living in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas," Mr Blackburn explained.

"Backyard farming will alleviate the suffering of the poor in our country, it will develop a new mindset of self-reliance in people in the Bahamas, it will foster a healthy lifestyle and improve the health of our nation, (and) it will open the floor to teach people how to live (in a self-reliant way)," he added.

All of the participants have received a starter kit, which includes one hundred and twenty seedlings, gloves, a spade, a water hose and a cutlass.

Aliv will also be responsible for promoting the national project and making information on backyard farming easily accessible to the public online.

"While this initiative with Aliv begins in Long Island, we fully expect that Cat Island and Exuma will quickly follow and we invite other corporate citizens to be a part of this transformative programme where we believe Bahamians will eat healthier foods," the minister stated.

Mr Pintard added the ministry also plans to "relaunch and expand" an already existing programme to help emphasise the importance of self-sufficient farming in local schools.

Encouraging every citizen to "join the movement" he stated: "This is not a programme where others come from the outside and set up a backyard garden and continue to service it.

"The expectation is that the homeowner and residents will be the lead practitioners outside of this..."