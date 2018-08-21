Police Probe Body Find

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's partially decomposed body found in a cemetery on Sunday night.

The Caucasian man's remains were found shortly after 7pm at St Matthew's Cemetery on Church and Shirley Streets. Police said he had injuries to the body. The incident has not yet been classified as police are awaiting autopsy results to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991/2 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS (8477).