‘Tell Us What’S Gone On At Bpl’

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis yesterday called on Works Minister Desmond Bannister to answer “damning” allegations of government interference at the Bahamas Power and Light board.

Mr Davis said the charges levelled by former board Chairwoman Darnell Osborne and two former members necessitated an “immediate and robust” response given their professional credibility.

He was referring to a press statement penned by Mrs Osborne, Nicola Thompson and Nick Dean, which rejected Mr Bannister’s narrative on the circumstances that led to the board’s shock dissolution last week.

“These are damning allegations,” Mr Davis said, “especially for an administration who continually talk about the Progressive Liberal Party and purported political interferences, and how they will bring transparency and accountability.

“They said the statement put forward by a sitting minister is untrue. The board has made a serious allegation that’s being levelled at the political directorate that requires an immediate and robust response.

“It is concerning that the board and the chairperson who is a known professional and a known person with capabilities who has earned the respect of her peers for her integrity and credibility - to bring a charge at the political electorate for it to remain unanswered.

“And the fact of the matter is, the personalities that (Mr Bannister) spoke to I’m advised are still employed by the corporation. They dissolved the board but the executive director (Patrick Rollins) that was appointed, is still there? And then its CEO (Whitney Heastie) who had challenges with GB Power and Light is still there and I’m advised they are the source.”

In their joint statement, the former BPL board members defended their tenure and said Mrs Osborne was “continually disrespected and undermined”.

The statement denied accusations from Mr Bannister that the six-member board was frequently locked in dispute on critical issues leading to its shock dissolution last week, saying his commentary did not address the root of the problem.

The former board members said outside forces undermined its functionality and emboldened “certain factions” to “run amok”.

However, BPL’s managerial union yesterday said the statement evoked more questions than it answered.

Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU) President Anthony Christie said he had hoped for more details on the challenges faced by the former board, but commended members for coming forward to defend their position.

“We wanted more teeth in the letter,” Mr Christie said, “specifically what happened, I don’t know if stuff is confidential or not but it’s still a lot of unknowns. The dust hasn’t settled and there may still be some rumbling. She identified the root cause is government interference, who on the board was working with the government. There has to be some division there. “Who specifically is the root of the problem, so we can understand and fix the problem. So it’s still a lot of questions out there. I’m glad they came forward to voice a position, I’m glad they stood up and I hope more comes out. In transparency, put it on the table.”

Mr Christie continued: “We want to keep the light on by all means, do it safely, be reliable, and have the cheapest cost. That’s the main mandate from the company to the workers and we have to have good leadership. We don’t want to have the same thing happen again.”

The Tribune reached out to Mr Bannister, who said he has reserved comment until today’s Cabinet briefing.

Yesterday, Mr Davis said: “(Bannister) He’s the minister responsible for the corporation, either he should respond or the prime minister, somebody has to respond. If anybody calls me out like that I would respond, or otherwise silence will tell me that she is right. Even though I’m more inclined to believe her.

“The chairperson, Mrs Osborne is a known quantity, and her integrity, competence, and credibility in her professional life has never been questioned. I’m satisfied that she would not allow politics to in any way interfere with her commitment to the good principles that embrace integrity, credibility, and her competence.

“Even though I’d heard about interferences,” he continued, “I was unable to confirm otherwise, and that is what was informing my view of the ability of board to perform. Now that I have direct evidence about it, and it emboldens my view that the new board would either have its challenges or just kowtow to the political electorate.”