‘Tell Us What’S Gone On At Bpl’

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis yesterday called on Works Minister Desmond Bannister to answer “damning” allegations of government interference at the Bahamas Power and Light board.
Mr Davis said the charges levelled by former board Chairwoman Darnell Osborne and two former members necessitated an “immediate and robust” response given their professional credibility.
He was referring to a press statement penned by Mrs Osborne, Nicola Thompson and Nick Dean, which rejected Mr Bannister’s narrative on the circumstances that led to the board’s shock dissolution last week.
“These are damning allegations,” Mr Davis said, “especially for an administration who continually talk about the Progressive Liberal Party and purported political interferences, and how they will bring transparency and accountability.
“They said the statement put forward by a sitting minister is untrue. The board has made a serious allegation that’s being levelled at the political directorate that requires an immediate and robust response.
“It is concerning that the board and the chairperson who is a known professional and a known person with capabilities who has earned the respect of her peers for her integrity and credibility - to bring a charge at the political electorate for it to remain unanswered.
“And the fact of the matter is, the personalities that (Mr Bannister) spoke to I’m advised are still employed by the corporation. They dissolved the board but the executive director (Patrick Rollins) that was appointed, is still there? And then its CEO (Whitney Heastie) who had challenges with GB Power and Light is still there and I’m advised they are the source.”
In their joint statement, the former BPL board members defended their tenure and said Mrs Osborne was “continually disrespected and undermined”.
The statement denied accusations from Mr Bannister that the six-member board was frequently locked in dispute on critical issues leading to its shock dissolution last week, saying his commentary did not address the root of the problem.
The former board members said outside forces undermined its functionality and emboldened “certain factions” to “run amok”.
However, BPL’s managerial union yesterday said the statement evoked more questions than it answered.
Bahamas Electrical Utility Managerial Union (BEUMU) President Anthony Christie said he had hoped for more details on the challenges faced by the former board, but commended members for coming forward to defend their position.
“We wanted more teeth in the letter,” Mr Christie said, “specifically what happened, I don’t know if stuff is confidential or not but it’s still a lot of unknowns. The dust hasn’t settled and there may still be some rumbling. She identified the root cause is government interference, who on the board was working with the government. There has to be some division there. “Who specifically is the root of the problem, so we can understand and fix the problem. So it’s still a lot of questions out there. I’m glad they came forward to voice a position, I’m glad they stood up and I hope more comes out. In transparency, put it on the table.”
Mr Christie continued: “We want to keep the light on by all means, do it safely, be reliable, and have the cheapest cost. That’s the main mandate from the company to the workers and we have to have good leadership. We don’t want to have the same thing happen again.”
The Tribune reached out to Mr Bannister, who said he has reserved comment until today’s Cabinet briefing.
Yesterday, Mr Davis said: “(Bannister) He’s the minister responsible for the corporation, either he should respond or the prime minister, somebody has to respond. If anybody calls me out like that I would respond, or otherwise silence will tell me that she is right. Even though I’m more inclined to believe her.
“The chairperson, Mrs Osborne is a known quantity, and her integrity, competence, and credibility in her professional life has never been questioned. I’m satisfied that she would not allow politics to in any way interfere with her commitment to the good principles that embrace integrity, credibility, and her competence.
“Even though I’d heard about interferences,” he continued, “I was unable to confirm otherwise, and that is what was informing my view of the ability of board to perform. Now that I have direct evidence about it, and it emboldens my view that the new board would either have its challenges or just kowtow to the political electorate.”
Comments
concernedcitizen 7 hours, 24 minutes ago
I find it so funny when people go on about political/government interference in a government run company .Is not the Minister of works the de facto CEO . Did not L Miller go on at great lengths in the press and fighting the union about overtime .Didn,t Brave and the PLP bring in a foreign firm to run BPL under there watch .,Its time to get both the PLP and FNM out of the power supply business and let someone who knows how to do it build own and operate a plant , and have majority ownership and control ,,ie Liberty w BTC and Aliv
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 20 minutes ago
Osborne's gonna have to say a whole lot more than she has so far with all that's being said about her behind her back. She's clearly the targeted scapegoat so even what's left of her reputation is being torn to shreds by the very same politicos she thought she could trust and who are now telling her to clam up and say no more or else. The other side continues to make minced meat of what remains of her tattered reputation in order to save their own hides. Frankly she has very little to lose by telling all there is to tell in as much sordid detail as possible. With all that's happened she can't possibly owe a fiduciary duty of silence to BPL or anyone else for that matter.
BahamasForBahamians 6 hours, 28 minutes ago
Osbourne can sink the FNM in the next general election by removing the muzzle and giving the public the truth on the FNMs role in millions walking out of the door at BPL through
FNM Messrs Che Chase and his mom FNM failed candidate Elma Campbell.
If she's serious about accountability she would start talking..the FNM clearly has no issue sullying her good name and reputation.
Bahamianbychoice 5 hours, 53 minutes ago
Mrs. Osborne should take the leadership of the FNM. She has far more backbone and integrity than any of them!! This intolerance of corruption is exactly what is needed for the Bahamas!!! Well done Mrs. Osborne..Mrs. Thompson and Mr. Dean!!!
DDK 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
‘Tell Us What’S Gone On At Bpl’ - As if the Brave One doesn't know lol!
