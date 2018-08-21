Three Jailed Over Seizure Of Marijuana

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN man and two Jamaican men were sentenced to three and a half years in prison yesterday for last week's seizure of 375 pounds of marijuana at a residence on Meadow Street.

Two additional people - a Jamaican woman and a Bahamian man - were also arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain but pleaded not guilty and were remanded until trial.

Bahamian Kenny Mackey, 33, of Meadow Street, while driving was stopped by a Drug Enforcement Unit officer, who searched his vehicle and person but did not find anything, according to police prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Clifford Daxon.

The officers then went to a home on Meadow Street where they spotted a man outside who, on seeing the officers, appeared to run into the home.

Mr Daxon said the officers entered the home by force when they got no answer and smelt a strong odour of marijuana. The officers reportedly found 18 crocus sacks and other packages of marijuana. The total seizure was valued at $375,000.

Mr Daxon said $1,439 cash - believed to be the proceeds of crime - was also seized from Mackey.

Mackey, and Jamaicans Mark White, 38, and Damian Walker, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, and possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply. They were sentenced to three years and six months on each count with sentences to run concurrently.

Magistrate Swain ordered the Jamaican men to be released and deported following the completion of their sentence.

Jamaican Shasoya Stone, 30, and Bahamian Cyrus Gardiner, 48, Meadow Street were given a date for trial of October 9; however, Mr Daxon advised the court he would notify defence on Friday whether the case would be pursued.