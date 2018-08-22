Ouch! Bannister Savages Axed Bpl Chair With Finance Revelations

By AVA TURNQUEST
WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister yesterday revealed he became involved with the operations of the Bahamas Power and Light board of directors in a bid to block the company from paying the personal bills of its former chairwoman, including make-up services and the installation of a home security system.
His rebuttal to claims of political interference in a statement penned by former chairwoman Darnell Osborne and two former board members is the latest in a string of allegations surrounding the shock dissolution of the board last week.
Mr Bannister told The Tribune yesterday he believed the discord between board members stemmed directly from Mrs Osborne’s disenchantment over his decision to appoint his close friend Patrick Rollins to the executive director post after it was vacated by Deepak Bhatnagar late last year.
The works minister insisted Mrs Osborne wanted the post and had gone as far as to offer a salary proposal of $300,000 - which he refused.
He further accused the former chair of repeatedly attempting to take on the functions of BPL’s CEO Whitney Heastie and engaging in a relentless attack on Mr Rollins, whom he stressed was professionally qualified for the post.
“I didn’t set out to attack Mrs Osborne,” he said. “They have been relentless in attacking Rollins, Heastie, and Ferron. I’m in public life, they can attack me.”
“What I was really trying to do this morning is tell them leave Rollins, leave (board member) Ferron (Bethel), leave Heastie, stop the nonsense. I’m fair game, but these things coming out are wrong, they’re attacking people who are giving service.
“If I had agreed to this $300,000, none of this would have come up,” he continued.
“Up to almost the last meeting I met with her in December. She personally said that to me, she said I promised her the executive director post.”
Mr Bannister added: “All this confusion, so much problems, all the board had to do is sit and deal with policy issues and not try to get involved in the BPL day-to-day operations.”
The works minister said he was acting within his ministerial remit when he appointed Mr Rollins and confirmed the salary package for the post is the same as was offered to Mr Bhatnagar.
When asked whether his friendship with Mr Rollins influenced the appointment, Mr Bannister said: “We are good friends but what has influenced me was the CEO indicated he needed someone like Rollins. Those two worked well together.”
Mr Rollins confirmed to The Tribune his annual salary was $180,000 and when paired with his annual bonus, had a total value of $207,000.
The Tribune reached out to Mrs Osborne and former members Nicola Thompson and Nick Dean; however, they all declined further comment.
In their joint statement issued on Sunday, the former BPL board members defended their tenure and said Mrs Osborne in particular was “continually disrespected and undermined”, suggesting chauvinism was at play.
The former board members said outside forces undermined its functionality and emboldened “certain factions” to “run amok”.
Defense
Outside Cabinet yesterday, Mr Bannister defended his character and tenure in public life, and underscored he was “brutally honesty” when it came to his ministerial portfolio.
He said he was disappointed by the allegations and found subsequent public commentary “very nasty and very dangerous”.
He sarcastically admitted to political interference in the board, but said it was only in the interest of course correction.
“I admit to political interference because it is my duty to ensure that what happens in BPL, and what happened in BPL under the former administration, does not happen again,” Mr Bannister said.
“And so when issues that came up to me were important for me to deal with and advise the board that they could not continue in that direction.”
Personal bills submitted to BPL detailed by Mr Bannister outside Cabinet include: the installation of a security system at Mrs Osborne’s home and a bill for “hundreds of dollars” in make-up services.
“The chairman, Mrs Darnell Osborne getting security system for her house and getting BPL to pay for it,” he said, “that type of thing is wrong. It cannot be condoned as a member of Parliament, as a minister I cannot accept that type of thing.
“Mrs Osborne to get someone to do her make-up and to give the bill to BPL in hundreds of dollars and ask BPL to pay for it, and in some instances BPL has paid for it and BPL is going to account to me for why they have paid to go to her house and do her make-up and there are many more bills that she has submitted, personal bills.”
The Tribune understands one invoice - which was not progressed - was for a $20,000 donation by BPL to Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants of which Mrs Osborne is a recent past president.
Mr Bannister said Mrs Osborne and Mrs Thompson presented the proposal for the former chairwoman to be paid $300,000 for the executive director post, adding he still had the emails.
“These are the type of personal things that I have to admit political interference with,” he said, “because I told them what the salary would be for her, and it was not going to be anything close to that. I’m not going to pay the Bahamian people’s money for that type of thing so I want everybody to be aware that when they make allegations of political interference it is political interference of that nature that I described.
“I’m not going to let the money of the Bahamian people, the funds of BPL, to be wasted and be used in those circumstances. I regret that I have to say these types of things but that is my public duty to the Bahamian people.”
Mr Bannister said he advised Mr Heastie to release all personal bills submitted by Mrs Osborne to the media in a bid to “set the record straight,” adding he has demanded an explanation from the company as some bills have already been paid.
The Tribune understands there was a make-up bill submitted for services rendered in connection with a company branding photoshoot, which included scores of other employees.
However, Mr Bannister last night contended he was referring to a different bill which totalled $700 and reflected make-up services for only Mrs Osborne.
It was also alleged by sources close to the matter that the security system was agreed by the board after Mr Rollins shared an experience of having his car destroyed by fire as chairman of Nassau Flight Services.
Mr Rollins yesterday acknowledged he shared the story with the former chair and confirmed the security system was agreed by the board.
“On getting board approval,” Mr Rollins said, “the chair invited all other board members present to also install security cameras at BPL’s expense if they so desire. No other board member accepted the offer either because they didn’t feel that expense was not justified or warranted.”
Yesterday, Mr Bannister said: “When I say political interference obviously I’m being sarcastic.”
When asked if he had interfered in any other way, he said: “Absolutely not, and I’m not going to go back and forth with this. But BPL is (subsidiary of) a public corporation owned by the Bahamian people and the minister must ensure that he looks after your interests. So when things are going on I must know. There is a chair for BPL and there is a CEO.”
Mr Bannister added: “The CEO is responsible for operations in that organisation. It cannot be that the chair seeks to take over the job of the CEO as Mrs Osborne has tried for time and time again, that cannot be. Mr Whitney Heastie is very capable of doing what he is assigned to do, and Mr Heastie is doing a great job. He is to report to the board and the manner in which he has done his job is to be evaluated by the board. The chair does not take over the duties of the CEO.”
BahamaPundit 1 day, 5 hours ago
Well folks. Seems like the cat is coming out of the bag. I already predicted what went down at BEC in previous posts. Now just sit back and watch the show.
birdiestrachan 1 day, 5 hours ago
Very nasty and dangerous, look who is talking the man who wrote the book on nasty and dangerous. and while he is at it do not forget the young woman who lost her life because of the lack of signage.
Sickened 1 day, 5 hours ago
I almost forgot that Bannister was driving her car when it crashed and BPL, using their secret technology, teleported him out of the car just before impact, and then teleported the young woman from the passenger seat into the drivers' seat. Can't trust the FNM dem; using their powers for personal gain!
BahamasForBahamians 1 day, 5 hours ago
DWW 7 hours, 13 minutes ago
Bahamasforbahamians is not smart. or he/she thinks the rest of us aint. The theft article is dated July 17 2017 and references theft which occurred prior to the FNM taking Power in May 10 2017. Post hoc ergo propter hoc the theft at BPL is a direct allegation at the former PLP administration and has absolutely nothing to to with Bannister. this persons needs to go sit small in the corner
sealice 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Mr. Mitchell thinks he is the smartest of all the crooked PLP's......
DWW 7 hours, 12 minutes ago
LOL dey FNM stole $7,000,000 in 2 weeks of winning the elections. LOLOLOLOL
HonestTruth 1 day, 4 hours ago
BahamasForBahamians 1 day, 4 hours ago
Go away you FNM hack - you're more concerned with party politics and preserving the name of this FNM mp than transparency at BPL or the use of an innocent Bahamian lady as a scape goat for the ministers interference!
DWW 7 hours, 11 minutes ago
you so fool!
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 4 hours ago
Makeup and a security system? $400? Seriously? That's the best evidence that can be pulled "off the top"?
BahamasForBahamians 1 day, 4 hours ago
Yet Desmond allowed $7m of taxpayers money to walk out of BPL without a word or explanation to the public but wants to refer to make up bills and security system for a lady HE appointed.
The minister is in over his head... The entire administration is.
BPL theft haul soars to $7m
DWW 7 hours, 14 minutes ago
Bahamasforbahamians is not smart. or he/she thinks the rest of us aint. The theft article is dated July 17 2017 and references theft which occurred prior to the FNM taking Power in May 10 2017. Post hoc ergo propter hoc the theft at BPL is a direct allegation at the former PLP administration and has absolutely nothing to to with Bannister. this persons needs to go sit small in the corner
DDK 1 day, 4 hours ago
IF the Minister's claims are accurate, this would be a prime example of why Bahamas Government Corporations and Ministries are such an abject failure. MOST officials, starting at the very top, AND their subordinates simply cannot help themselves.
licks2 1 day, 1 hour ago
This type of behavior will never. . .I say never be found among any live public servant unless they are PLP and the PLP government is in power. . .or they are Ingrham's family, friend or lover and the FNM is in power!
Otherwise, no normal public servant will do not get such privileged! One custom officer had his house shot up. . .others killed and government never gave any such concession to any one of them!!!
hrysippus 1 day, 1 hour ago
What are you posting about? What are the names of the public servants who were killed? Or is this just more Licjs2Lies. You need to get a job.
licks2 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
So I see ya ignorant as usual. . .all you have to do is google it fella. . . the officer was a custom officer who was eventually killed as the result of a high level investigation. . .a few Police were killed before giving evidence in court. . .
Bahamianbychoice 1 day, 3 hours ago
Makeup!!!!! That is the best you can do..
I would like to know how much the trip to China cost Mr. Bannister? The recent trip you and your two friends..Rollins and Heastie went on. You know.. the one that was unauthorized by the board and according to social media..Mrs. Osborne refused payment for this first class trip as it was not sanctioned by the Board. Heastie and Rollins would not provide a report as to why they accompanied you to China so I hear! Then Rollins went behind her back and used BPL to pay for the costs.. remember he could do that since you made him Executive Chair!!. Is this true????
Heastie should be instructed to release those costs but instead we are releasing the costs for Mrs. Osborne's makeup.....sigh....
DDK 1 day, 2 hours ago
This garbage will go on and on the expense of The People as long as there is lack of transparency and accountability and as long as The People continue to allow it.............
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 38 minutes ago
DESMOND BANNISTER SHOULD POST-HASTE BE RELIEVED OF ALL HIS MINISTERIAL DUTIES.
geostorm 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
So unfortunate, all this back and forth. Meanwhile, the Bahamian people continue to receive poor service and are unable to get electricity to remain on throughout the summer.......sighs. I am so sorry for my people.
One 1 day, 2 hours ago
If she would risk her job and reputation over make up and a personal security system how else would she abuse public money?
ohdrap4 1 day, 2 hours ago
two wrongs do not make a right.
that is the thing, they may even fire her for discovering she took ONE pencil or pen home.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 2 hours ago
The news stated that the security system was put in place because they thought she needed extrra protection because of her position on the board and upcoming contract negotiations. I'm assuming they had cause to believe that. The makeup artist was paid for a BEC photo shoot. This doesn't seem like anything scandalous, seems like a very far reach for "something" to sully her name
licks2 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
$700 for that make up do? For that amount I should get a new face put on!!
John 1 day ago
Paying for make up and a security gate. This is very seriousness. Especially if Mrs Osborne had to go get her makeup done elsewhere because the power was off at her house. And more serious if she installed a security gate that could not operate when the power was off.
ThisIsOurs 1 day ago
Lol. True
BONEFISH 23 hours, 46 minutes ago
A red herring.Attempt to distract from the situation at hand by alleging corruption.The media and the bahamian public in general will eat it up. I am very disappointed in Minister Bannister. I had him as the best minister in this cabinet.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 36 minutes ago
You my friend were duped.....Bannister has been oozing slime for a long time now.
Required 16 hours, 26 minutes ago
Of course, if any of Bannister's allegations are true, he should resign immediately for talking about this in public, rather than causing Ms. Osborne to be prosecuted.
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 30 minutes ago
Minnis and Bannister reappointed Osborne to board only a month ago! Bannister is corrupt to the core and Minnis knows it but will do nothing about it. When is Minnis ever going to do the right thing......just once?!
CaptainCoon 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
what do you expect when Baboons run the country.
Socrates 10 hours, 47 minutes ago
reading the Tribune and Guardian has become sensational like The National Enquirer or The Punch. what a mess our society is in. I guess these things must happen so we draw near to rhe end of days and coming Apocalypse.
ThisIsOurs 8 hours, 29 minutes ago
"reading the Tribune and Guardian has become sensational like The National Enquirer or The Punch."
Lol. Especially since they open up the peanut gallery
DreamerX 8 hours, 23 minutes ago
I find it a bit disingenuous that Mr. Bannister would cite immaterial expenses that were contractually due to Board Members of any major organization. Should she have declined the privileges as a sign of good gesture towards saving the public purse? Perhaps.
But to highlight her make up cost for the image of the board which she is required to be apart of photos and meetings with high rank foreign and local representatives is saying an employee requesting their annual uniform allowance was excessive personal expenditure...
Also, it seems chauvinistic to make her seem greedy for wanting incidental protection with security given her public history with being victimized. It's a sad attempt to appeal to the male egos of our public. How much does the minister bill for food, suits, gas allowance, personal assistants not on strictly ministry business? Shouldn't he have to disclose his own related expenditures to call the kettle black?
ThisIsOurs 8 hours ago
Disingenuous is being nice.
If you as minister find an executive charging let's say 5000 on the company credit card that you feel is unjustified. Call them in the office, tell them to pay it back or else and not to do it again. If they continue to do it, release them.
But don't come to the public to reveal what you discover with petty cash money when the issue on the table is a complaint with the US state dept and URCA on a billion dollar LNG deal and multi million dollar engines.
Something een right with the minister appointing his BTC technician friend to a weird executive director post, giving his friend a seat on the board, weird, so it's now 3-3 instead of 3-2, then suddenly the entire board is gone. But his friend still there. And this the best minister we have!! Something een right
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 26 minutes ago
Bannister is nothing but a petty imbecile whose public facing facade has finally worn off leaving his real ugly self for all to see. We must all ask: Why hasn't Minnis given Bannister the boot by now?!
BahamasForBahamians 7 hours, 48 minutes ago
It casts a poor judgement on the minister as well to go public on a matter with less than $1k but to remain silent on the matter of $7m walking out of corporation under his purview when an FNM candidate's (Elma Campbell) son, Che Campbell Chase, was involved.
His priorities must be warped if a matter that is >$1,000 takes priority over a matter <$7,000,000
DDK 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
How could anyone in their right mind approve an annual salary of $300,000.00 or even $207,000.00 for the position of executive director of a corporation that is unable to keep the power on and has been losing millions hand over fist for a very long time? When did the salary structure in the Bahamas for governmental positions, held by chiefly unqualified persons, get so ludicrously out of control?
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
Not to mention Bannister letting Rollins unnecessarily travel first class with him at BPL's expense. And Bannister has the temerity to readily admit Rollins is one of his closet friends! The only truly incompetent and really corrupt one in this whole mess is Bannister, with Rollins and Heastie doing his bidding.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 12 minutes ago
It wasn't approved. She asked, it was denied. Anyone could ask for anything based on how they price their service. The FS is getting 250,000 apparently, far exceeded the salary of any prior FS for raising VAT to 12% then telling us "we'll all feel the pinch". And all this from the administration who made a big fuss over fiscal responsibility and firing a bunch of people with salaries over 100,000. You can't make this comedy up.
Don't watch their mouths, watch the hands.
bogart 7 hours, 23 minutes ago
Plenty .....pore people living... without.... light, running water ....some getting like $84. dollars a month, pensioners gettin a few hundred dollars a month....no matter how pore you pore ....yinna still hav to pay VAT an tax tings other than no tax corn beef.... for govt corp people to buy makeup.....and .???...Bannister seems to be one of those MPs who been inside pore people house to see how dey lives unlike many others who just take picture standing in front of the house......all persons being employed MPs...Legislators....Ministers...Judges....Lawyers...Diplomats....getting paid by taxpayers should do ....hours ?? community work helping out at least two families receovong social service assistance before they start working and each year of employment by these pore taxpayers...!!!!
pdiddy 7 hours ago
Why are we so gullible? Think people - what company doesn't pay for a makeup session when a planned press conference or publicized meeting is held? Photoshop aside, do you think Leon Williams was naturally flawless in all those ads? And if Darnell offered everyone security installation because of a valid threat, how is she made out to be the bad guy? Goodness man, enough of the D average mentality. It's so obvious that Bannister is grasping at straws just to sully the names of half the board. I've lost all respect for this man who has swallowed the political kool-aid and is now unaware that he is wallowing in pig slop. Grow up Desmond; stop acting like a girl that's lost her marbles to the boys.
Alex_Charles 7 hours ago
honestly I don't give a sh8t about this drama. My electricity bills are over $400 per month now since summer began. To hell with the board or any of these people on it. Just fix the goddamnPOS corporation and reduce the cost of electricity in the country. I got friends all over the world and their average monthly electricity bill is $20. For such a poor third world country we pay outrageous amounts of money for big sexy and other fat cats in the board to act like retarded children.
Everything government touches is cancer, a failure and a massive drain on the public purse.
CaptainCoon 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
I see that the baboons are at it again. SAD!
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
WE ARE WATCHING THE CRUMBLING OF OUR COUNTRY GO INTO OVERDRIVE UNDER MINNIS BECAUSE OF HIS FAILURE TO APPOINT DECENT, HONEST, HARDWORKING AND COMPETENT BAHAMIANS TO REPLACE THE INCOMPETENT INDIVIDUALS HOLDING KEY POSITIONS WITHIN OUR GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS, AGENCIES AND CORPORATIONS .......AS WELL AS HIS VERY OWN CABINET.
MINNIS CAN START THE PROCESS WITH BANNISTER....HE MUST GO...HE HAS IRREDEEMABLY BETRAYED THE PUBLIC TRUST.
DDK 4 hours, 53 minutes ago
Where's he going to find decent, honest, hardworking, competent Bahamians? Is this not the core of the problem? There are many decent, hardworking Bahamians, some are honest, some are competent, but all rolled into one and eminently qualified for administration and leadership? Suspect they are rather few and far between,,,,,,,,,,
joeblow 6 hours, 15 minutes ago
Gluttonous rapists of the public purse! This country is finished!
JohnDoes 6 hours, 13 minutes ago
I told you all a very long time about this lady & of course it is revealing itself. You cannot blame Bannister for doing his job. Hate him all you want, he was elected and selected for the position that he has. The problem with Bahamians is that when they are told the truth, they are always under the impression that they are being lied to, and when people lie boldly in their faces they take it as honest truths. Many Bahamians are so selfish that they always think someone is out to get them. Aint nobody swinging anybody other than that corrupt Executive board at BPL hired on by your corrupt PLP & I applaud Bannister for dissolving the board before they cost the taxpayers more money over time. The one who makes the hard decisions is always the one that is hated but hard decisions must be made, this is business, nothing personal like the makeup, and security features for this lady who believes she is entitled and already gobbling up a massive salary to pay for many of her personal endeavors that she does not have to charge the company for (for example) out probably many conflicts committed by these same board members.
HonestTruth 6 hours, 8 minutes ago
Are any of the idiots who keep on referring to the photo shoot skipping over this line or are you willfully ignorant?
“However, Mr Bannister last night contended he was referring to a different bill which totalled $700 and reflected make-up services for only Mrs Osborne.”
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 42 minutes ago
As one of the idiots, you fail to see the overall point, the minister came to the public to talk about egregious violations by the chairman and the reason he just had to interfere in the running of the board, and all he have is 700 petty cash??? While URCA asking him about the process around millions awarded for engine contracts? And GE lodges a complaint on the bidding process for a billion dollar power plant? 700 dollars? AND he appoints his friend as executive director? And then gives him a post on the board to change the power structure and make the vote 3-3? What was the procedure around that hiring? Who were the other candidates and what were their qualifications?
700 dollars, that's the comeback? you can't be serious.
They do this same petty hitake at WSC, drag THREE men to court IN CHAINS over 1500 dollars. Waste the court time only to have the case thrown out. next thing we know Long Island get a new water plant. Waiting to see what ragged island get to balance out 700 do,Lars.
Also this story came out yesterday afternoon, that's before last night . 700dollars. Suck teeth
JohnDoes 5 hours, 30 minutes ago
Let it be someone taking advantage of or stealing money in those amounts from your business or company that you are responsible for overseeing and then talk about what dollars was, and whos time was wasted. Hypocrite.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Maybe you can't read. If you check back on my comments both here and on the article referencing the three men who were charged with stealing 1500 you will see what I actually said , here I said if it's so unjustified, call her in the office and tell her to pay the money back this case was NOT stealing.
On the guys at WSC I said it was NOT a court matter. It was an HR matter. And HR had several options, I said ALL of this before btw, they could dock their pay to get the money back, suspend them or even fire them. It was ridiculous to send them to court for peanuts. Guess what happened after it was thrown out of court? The men were rehired and then HR handled it.
A complete waste of time, an experienced chairman would have known that taking that case to court was overkill, but Gibson was more interested in making a name for himself and getting Mr Laville out the way.
licks2 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Corruption to the core. . .and like a good political crony yinna love it so. . .to hell with country and good for all people. . .
Millennial242 5 hours, 3 minutes ago
Based on what I just read, there's a rationale for all of those bills (with some general gray area, but nothing EGREGIOUS based on what Bannister is saying). Even the one for the Institute of Accountants, which probably would have come regardless of who was on the board. Our company got a request as well, because of some international conference they hosted this year. If you take a step back and look at the big picture, it appears these details are coming out to distract from the real issues. That's annoying. This back and forth needs to end. If something materially wrong was done (i.e. procurement approval issues), then investigate it. Move on to fixing BPL please.
CatIslandBoy 4 hours, 1 minute ago
Mr. Bannister has always given the Bahamian people their money's worth in whatever ministerial portfolio he has been entrusted. No one, other than a couple petty-minded bloggers on this page, has ever been able to honestly accuse him of being corrupt and dishonest. He has always called it as he sees it, keeping in mind that his true role is simply one of servitude to the Bahamian populace. Never mind the noise in the market, Sir.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
I like Bannister. What going on at BPL...there's every reason to be concerned. Heastie and Rollins going to China during vsep, can't/won't give explanation for trip, bypassing Procurements on the purchase of turbines...can't explain a 1.2m variance in purchase price...GE lodging a complaint on contract to Shell. Appointing a friend to the board to change the power structure. This is not normal.
licks2 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
I told yinna that Bannister is one of them good politician. . .he will normally keep from fighting in public. . .the woman gone challenge him in public. . . now it appear that she turn out to be GREEDY FNM HOG. THIS GOVERNMENT WILL WIN THE NEXT ELECTION. . .UNLESS GOD DON'T WANT IT SO!! THIS GROUP AROUND THIS SITE SHOW ME THAT THERE ARE NO REAL ISSUES OUT THERE TO DISQUALIFY THIS GROUP ON YOUNG GOVERNMENT. . .ALL I AM SEEING IS CHICKEN SCRATCH FROM THESE OPPONENTS AROUND HERE. . .EVEN MY 8 YEAR OLD GRAND SON CAN TELL THAT YINNA EEN MAKING NO SENSE. What a dirge. . . old dead politicians. . .behind the times. . .DEAD!
