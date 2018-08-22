Man Guilty Of Drug Possession

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

A 23-year-old man yesterday pleaded guilty to one count of drug possession with intent to supply.

Kevin Rolle, of Sugar Hill Road, Fox Hill, appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain, admitted to possessing 3.875 ounces of suspected marijuana with intent to supply.

According to court dockets, Rolle was found in possession of the drugs on August 18.

He was fined $1,250 or one year in prison.