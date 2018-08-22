Summer In Mt Moriah

THE Mount Moriah constituency's summer camp held from August 13-17 at the Central Church of Christ in Yellow Elder, catered to more than 70 youngsters and teenagers.

Campers engaged in art and drama classes and were treated to a field trip at the Adventure Learning Centre. They also received traffic and fire safety lessons from members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Photos show National Security Minister Marvin Dames, area representative, onboard a "choo choo" train with campers en route to the Wetland Safari Adventure at the Adventure Learning Centre and Camp on a field day.

Sgt 1454 Crestanea Johnson of the Traffic Division is also pictured giving campers an opportunity to sit atop a police motorcycle.