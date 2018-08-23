Body Found After Blaze Hits Building

POLICE in Grand Bahama found human remains in a wooden structure that was destroyed by fire yesterday morning.

Shortly after 1am, police from the Fire Department were called to a building fire in Pinedale, Eight Mile Rock on I-95 corner where they met a single story wooden structure completely destroyed by fire.

Inside the charred structure, officers discovered the remains of a body. The Central Detective Unit is involved in this investigation. An autopsy will be performed to determine the person's exact cause of death.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.