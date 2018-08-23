Conference To Tackle Child Exploitation

ADVOCACY group Bahamas Against Crime is hosting a conference next month to address the exploitation of children.

"The high level of crimes against children and the exploitation of children in The Bahamas is cause for great alarm," the group, led by Rev CB Moss, said in a press release. "The magnitude of the problem is greater than publicly acknowledged."

The conference is set for September 13 at the British Colonial Hilton. It will run from 9am to 4pm.

"We want to bring a wide cross-section of stakeholders together to discuss this serious problem and to inform the Bahamian people better," Bahamas Against Crime said. "According to the Ministry of Social Services, suspected cases of child abuse matters stood at 460 in 2017. That number represented physical, sexual and emotional abuse as well as neglect, incest and abandonment.

"The exploitation of children has serious national implications. To this end, we invite Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, Cabinet ministers and national leaders to participate along with knowledgeable technical persons and other interested individuals."

Minister of National Security Marvin Dames is set to deliver the luncheon address, the group said. Representatives from the Ministries of Social Services, Youth and Culture are also expected to deliver remarks.

To attend, contact BAC at 325-4357, 328-8984 or email revcbmoss@hotmail.com. The registration fee of $25 includes food.