Man’S Body Pulled From Sea

POLICE pulled a man’s body from waters at Potter’s Cay Dock after 9am yesterday.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said foul play is not suspected at this time.

It is suspected the man drowned, however an autopsy will take place to determine the exact cause of death.

This comes less than a week after the Royal Bahamas Defence Force pulled another man’s body from the area.

The Defence Force’s Harbour Patrol Unit responded to reports a man had jumped into the sea at the western end of the dock last Thursday, but had not resurfaced.

A body was found at the eastern end of the dock shortly after 6.40pm by military divers, and turned over to officials from the Coroner’s Unit, according to a press statement issued last week.