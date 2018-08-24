Man Shot Dead In East Street Web Shop

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

POLICE are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at an East Street web shop on Friday morning.

The incident took place sometime around 10am at Everybody Wins on East Street and Balfour Avenue.

According to police press liaison Superintendent Shanta Knowles, a man entered the establishment and went inside the restroom.

Shortly afterwards, patrons heard a shot go off. The suspect left the restroom and approached another man who was described as a customer.

Supt Knowles said the suspect reportedly spoke to the customer before shooting him multiple times and fleeing the establishment.

The victim was confirmed dead. He is estimated to have been between 25 and 30 years of age.

Supt Knowles said both the victim and suspect are known to police.

“We are appealing to those who were in this business place at the time of this incident who have information to assist us with this investigation to call on our crime stoppers line or the Central Detective Unit or our 911/919 number,” she said.