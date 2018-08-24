Man Wanted By Police In Grand Bahama

By FARRAH JOHNSON

POLICE in Grand Bahama are seeking the public’s help with locating a wanted man from New Providence.

Officers of the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama have released a wanted bulletin for 22-year old Valantino Auston Pratt.

Pratt, also known as T-boy, is described as between 6”1-6”2 tall, of a slim build and dark brown complexion.

According to reports, his last known address was in New Providence.

Police are advising anyone with information not to approach the wanted man, but to contact officers at the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at (242)-350-3107, or their nearest police station.