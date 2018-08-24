'Serious Structural Issues' At Two Schools In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SERIOUS structural issues were found at two schools on Grand Bahama, according to Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson during an update on Thursday on the island's school repair programme.

A technical team inspected all schools on Grand Bahama, Sweeting’s Cay and Bimini, but found serious issues at the Martin Town Primary in Eight Mile Rock, and at the Walter Parker Primary School in Freeport.



Although significant work is required, those two schools will also open as scheduled on September 3 to receive students, teachers, and parents.

Mr Thompson said work areas would be properly secured and that construction would not be conducted during school hours.

“The government is pleased with the status of the school repair programme in GB. We have been advised by a technical team that all of the schools have gone through the repair programme and are going to be ready for school opening in September,” he said.

“We also want to advise the public about two schools where there are going to be some additional work required. These schools are the Martin Town and Walter Parker Primary Schools,” he said.



During the repair process, contractors discovered “some serious structural issues” due to years of wear and tear at the schools.

Mr Thompson said: “They also advised that these very serious issues must be addressed immediately, and contractors are beginning work to secure the areas where these structural issues have taken place. They are ensuring that the students, teachers, administrators, and parents will be safe in these areas,” he said.

The work will take about one month to complete at the schools. In the meantime, Senator Thompson stressed that they want to ensure that teachers and students are able to work in a safe environment.

“We want parents, students, and teachers to be aware there is going to be some continual work done at the schools. We also want to inform them that work is not going to be done during school hours,” he said.

“Work will be performed after school and on the weekends to ensure no disruption in the learning process of students,” Mr Thompson said. "We want to inform the public about this and that there will be no disruption in the opening, and for the month that work is being done.”

Derek King, of the Grand Bahama engineering, procurement and construction team, reported that all schools were inspected.

“Myself, with Burton Miller and Wendal Grant set foot in every school and in every classroom on GB, Sweeting’s Cay, and Bimini. And out of all schools we inspected during the repair process, we found extreme structural problems at WPP and MTP Schools,” he said.

Mr King said construction work would start at 3pm after students and teachers have left, and continue into the evening hours and on the weekends.

“We ask the principals to make sure that security officers are posted because we have curious kids and we don’t want them to traverse the area even though there is no construction going on,” he said.



Edna Gomez, WPP principal, and Leslie Newton, principal of Martin Town Primary, said they are pleased that the safety measures will be in place to ensure students and teachers’ safety, and that class hours will not be disrupted.

Yvonne Ward, school superintendent for the eastern district, reported issues at Freeport Primary had been addressed.

She noted that all schools would open on September 3.

Ivan Butler, superintendent of the western district, is confident that bathroom issues at Martin Town Primary will be ready for school opening.

“We had a few concerns at the Eight Mile Rock High School, but they have now been addressed, and we are hoping that the new school comes on stream early in the next year,” he said.



He is also confident that schools in Bimini will be ready.

Sandra Major, district steward for the Bahamas Union of Teachers, said the union is satisfied that proper safety measures will be put in place at both schools to ensure safety of students and teachers.