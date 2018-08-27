Police Seek Assistance After Armed Raids

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have appealed to the public for assistance in solving three armed robberies that occurred on the weekend, including theft of deposit bags from an armoured truck.

Two of the robberies happened in New Providence, the third in Grand Bahama.

In the first incident, shortly after 7am a man with a gun entered a restaurant on Wulff Road, held up an employee and robbed the place of cash before running from the store.

In the second incident in New Providence, around 9pm that night, employees of an armoured company were at a business on East Hill Street in the process of clearing the vehicle when they were approached by an armed man who robbed them of an assortment of deposit bags before escaping.

Meanwhile, police in Grand Bahama reported that after 6am Saturday, a man and woman were both entering their workplace at Coral Road when they were held up at gunpoint by a man who robbed them of a deposit bag containing cash.

Police also said they arrested four people - two men and two women - in connection with the recovery of an illegal firearm over the weekend.

Shortly after 3am yesterday, Southwestern Division officers were on patrol on Nigeria Drive, Flamingo Gardens, when they saw a vehicle with four occupants. Police said that upon seeing the officers, the male passenger began acting in a suspicious manner.

The vehicle was stopped, searched and a 9mm pistol containing ten rounds of ammunition was recovered.

Additionally, upon searching one of the men, officers also recovered from his pants a .38 revolver which contained one round of ammunition.

Two men and two women were taken into custody.

In another incident, shortly after 7am on Saturday, Mobile Division officers acting on information went to Romer Street in Fox Hill, conducted a search of a property and recovered a 9mm pistol with a drum magazine that contained 42 rounds of ammunition. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 919 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 328-TIPS.