'Punish Hit And Run Drivers More'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ACTIVIST Troy Garvey has launched an online petition calling for an amendment to the Road Traffic Act following the death of his son in a traffic accident last month in Grand Bahama.

Mr Garvey is seeking the inclusion of the words "vehicular homicide" and "vehicular manslaughter" in the Road Traffic Act.

The petition on Change.org titled, "Justice for Trey Garvey," received more than 1,600 signatures up to press time.

"Our laws only have killing in the course of dangerous driving. If somebody leaves the scene of an accident, it ought to be considered a deliberate act and maximum appropriate penalty applied," Mr Garvey said in the petition.

Mr Garvey's son, Trey Chakeem Garvey, 19, was killed on July 15, in an accident on West Sunrise Highway, in Freeport.



"We, the Garvey family and friends, and by extension, families of victims of this same nature, are seeking your support in making this law, which will be named, Trey Garvey's law," he said.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with killing in the course of dangerous driving in connection with the death of Trey Garvey. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.