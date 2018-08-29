Do You Want Local Government For New Providence?

THE government is conducting widespread consultation on the implementation of local government in New Providence.

A national advisory committee was launched in April, according to a press statement, which explained the Minnis administration was hoping to build upon the successes of the Family Island system established in 1996.

The committee is chaired by Senator Ranard Henfield.

The consultations target a wide cross-section of New Providence residents to gauge the needs of the local populace and to gain insights from them to assist in the implementation of their desired structure.

Mr Henfield said: “Introducing a strong system of local government would empower New Providence residents to resolve a lot of our local issues from alleviating traffic congestion, deterring traffic violations, eliminating neighbourhood ‘bush’ mechanics.

“I believe that empowering communities through local government would significantly decrease the nuisances and pollution from residents burning trash in communities and dumping unwanted appliances on vacant lots. Additionally, empowered communities would be able to address issues such as animal and animal cruelty around the island.”

He added: “We live in a country with innovative, intelligent and proud Bahamians who, while eager to assist in community and national development, are limited to vying for Parliament to contribute to the development of our communities and country at large. I think it’s time we encourage leadership at various levels of society and government.”

The committee is now it its second stage of the project and expects to deliver its recommendations to Cabinet later this year.

The list of persons the committee hopes to meet over the next few weeks include MPs, government ministers, permanent secretaries, Family Island councillors and administrators, major third parties and a few others with institutional knowledge.

“We would love to sit with the permanent secretaries, MPs, Family Island councilors and administrators,” Mr Henfield said. “We know that they hold the key to advancing democracy by empowering communities in New Providence.”

According to the statement, the committee itself reflects a diversity of residents including: Dr Nicolette Bethel of the University of The Bahamas, Valentino ‘Scrooge’ Brown of the Hay Street Community Movement, Dr Nicola Virgil-Rolle of the National Development Plan, Ed Fields of the Downtown Nassau Partnership, Roderick Pinder of the Bahamas Association of Local Government Authorities and many other noteworthy residents.

As part of its consultation, the NAC engaged Bahamian agencies in July to consult various residents from the 24 communities around the capital, inclusive of civil society organisations, the business community, the media and community leaders to gather their input.

“Consultation with the public about what they want in local government in New Providence is critical,” said NAC member Matt Albury, of the Organisation for Responsible Governance.

“The goal of local government is to give citizens greater opportunity to express their ideas and concerns about their communities. This is an effort of empowerment and civic engagement, seeking input through an open and honest dialogue can provide an insight into what is really important to the people.”

Participants in the NAC’s consultation exercises were generally open to the idea of local government implementation for New Providence. They were eager to offer suggestions on issues which ranked high on their list of community concerns – better area planning, education, waste management and even community safety.

Those polled also offered their opinions on specific caveats designed to make a local government system more accountable and weighed in on how such initiatives could be funded without adding to the overall tax burden of Bahamians as well.

Another NAC member, well-known morning talk-radio personality Dwight Strachan said: “This is one of the most important issues facing the future development of the entire Bahamas, not just New Providence.

“True local government, with elected representatives fully empowered to address community challenges without having to appeal to (and wait for) central government for matters like fixing traffic lights or potholes, traffic flow and zoning, or garbage collection and recycling programmes (is needed).”