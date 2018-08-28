Poisoned Conch - Just One Case Last Week

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Health Dr Duane Sands yesterday pointed to a dramatic decrease in the number of conch poisoning cases - with just one reported last week.

Dr Sands said there had been no established link between the outbreak that swelled to some 54 clinical conch poisoning cases earlier this month and work being carried out at Malcolm Park near Potter’s Cay Dock.

“Go ahead and enjoy scorch conch or conch salad, but just make sure you wash it in water,” Dr Sands said.

“We do not have any conclusive nexus between what is happening at Malcolm Park and what is happening with the bloom of vibrio. While we pay attention to all the things that are happening we don’t believe there is a connection between excavation works in the harbour and what’s happening with the vibrio.”

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Michael Pintard had previously suggested several factors at the Potter’s Cay Dock could be creating an environment for the bacteria which leads to conch poisoning to thrive.

He pointed to issues with a nearby water treatment facility and ongoing dredging in the area.

However, Water and Sewerage Corporation Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson told The Tribune at the time that a number of tests were conducted with results that free the corporation of any culpability.

As for the outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at Sandals Royal Bahamian all-inclusive resort, Dr Sands said the total number of guests staying at the property had dropped to just over 200 people.

The total number of cases had fallen to just one or two, he said, adding that no patients presented with the full syndrome.